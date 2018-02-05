Mondelēz unveils innovation facility in Singapore

Mondelēz International has unveiled its newest global Technical Center in Jurong, Singapore.

This advanced facility focuses on innovation, developing new products and technologies for some of the company’s iconic brands like Clorets, Halls and The Natural Confectionery Company candy; Stride, Trident and Dentyne gum; Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits.

The Singapore Technical Centre is part of the company’s previously announced $65 million investment in nine fully equipped and technologically advanced Research, Development, Quality and Innovation (RDQI) hubs, strategically positioned around the globe.

These centres enable Mondelēz International to better recruit, retain and develop talent across a range of science and technical disciplines, while streamlining processes and accelerating the company’s growth and innovation.

The Singapore Technical Center will be home to up to 75 scientists, developers, engineers, analytical chemists and other specialists from all over the world. The site is equipped with multiple technical capabilities, such as a pilot facility, a packaging creative studio and a range of labs for technical research.

The team will closely collaborate on innovations with more than 35 sites in the Mondelēz International manufacturing network across AMEA.

The Singapore hub joins five other Mondelēz International Technical Centres — East Hanover, New Jersey, in the United States; Curitiba in Brazil; Bournville and Reading, both in the UK; and Wroclaw in Poland — that are already in full operation.

The remainder of the company’s network of redesigned Technical Centres — in India, Mexico and China — are expected to open in 2018 and 2019.