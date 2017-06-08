Mondelēz inaugurates Polish R&D hub

Mondelēz International has inaugurated its newest global Technical Center in Wroclaw, Poland.

This state-of-the-art facility will support new products and technologies for many of the company’s iconic Power Brands, including Milka and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate as well as Oreo, belVita and Barni biscuits.

The Wroclaw Technical Centre is part of the company’s previously announced $65 million investment in nine large R&D hubs, strategically positioned around the globe.

The company said these centres will allow it to “better recruit, retain and develop talent across a range of science and technical disciplines while accelerating the company’s growth and innovation”.

Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President, Research, Development, Quality and Innovation, said: “Poland is one of our most important markets in Central Europe, and Wroclaw is a modern city that’s open to investment. Embedding one of our largest Technical Centers here clearly signals the importance of Poland and Europe within our global R&D network.”

The Wroclaw Technical Center will be home to nearly 250 experts – scientists, engineers and other specialists from all over the world.

The Wroclaw hub joins four other Mondelēz International Technical Centers – East Hanover, New Jersey, in the United States; Curitiba in Brazil; as well as Bournville and Reading, both in the UK – that are already in full operation.

The remainder of the company’s network of redesigned Technical Centers – in India, Singapore, Mexico and China – are expected to open in the second half of 2017 and in 2018.