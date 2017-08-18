Molson Coors targets zero waste manufacturing

Molson Coors Brewing Company is targeting zero waste to landfall across its major manufacturing facilities as part of new suitability goals.

2017 Our Beer Print Report is the company’s first sustainability report released since its acquisition of MillerCoors back in October 2016.

President and CEO Mark Hunter said: “Our Beer Print 2025 is a vision for the future and our way of ‘Raising the Bar on Beer’ with a series of aspirations that will help shape our company, change behaviours and set industry standards.”

The new strategy includes input from key internal stakeholders and leaders – in addition to more than 100 external partners.

The goals reflect the areas of interest most important to these stakeholders and are categorised in three pillars: responsibly refreshing; sustainably brewing and collectively crafted.

Molson Coors is working toward achieving zero waste to landfill across all of the company’s major manufacturing facilities.

The company added that it is “well on its way” with 13 sites having achieved this status by the end of 2016.

It will also aim to continue to support its communities by investing $100 million in aggregate contributions by 2025.