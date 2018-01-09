Molson Coors taps Aspall Cyder in latest acquisition

Molson Coors Brewing Company has swooped for Suffolk’s Aspall Cyder in a bit to bolster its portfolio as it taps the fast-growing cider market.

Founded in 1728 by Clement Chevallier, and run by the eighth generation of his family, Aspall adds an established brand and experience to Molson Coors portfolio.

Aspall operates from a single site in the parish of Aspall, Suffolk, where the Chevallier family first planted the orchards at Aspall Hall.

Members of the family will remain part of the business and will play a key role in shaping the strategic direction of Aspall, ensuring that it remains a cornerstone of the surrounding community.

Molson Coors will be investing in Aspall’s Suffolk operation, helping further the founding family’s ambition to redefine the cider category by giving more consumers the opportunity to taste and develop an appreciation for the genuinely premium nature of high-quality cider.