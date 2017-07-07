Minebea Intec host Average Weight Control Seminar

In September, Minebea Intec will host the Average Weight Control Seminar, bringing together experts to explain and explore the Package Goods Regulation for the average weight control of pre-packaged goods.

Taking place on 5th September 2017 at the Concorde Conference Centre at Manchester Airport, the Seminar will see experts explain the requirements of the legislation.

Delegates will discover how many companies have used the information from this seminar to increase profits through a reduction in giveaway or overfill.

Attends will also learn how to reduce the resources needed to meet the regulation through automatic collection of data.

This Event, hosted by Minebea Intec, brings together Trading Standards and experts and the world’s largest weighing company.

As a delegate joining us at this unique facility you will have the rare opportunity to go on board, arguably the world’s most iconic plane, the Concorde, G-BOAC (affectionately known as ‘Alpha Charlie’) which was the flagship of British Airways Concorde fleet.

You will be guided by an expert who has worked and flown on the Concorde, who tell the story of the astonishing 27 supersonic years of flight.

Main speaker Howard Burnett was formerly Chief Trading Standards Officer, Convenor of WELMEC (European Legal Metrology Co-operation) Working Group on Prepackages.

Howard was instrumental in creating the current Package Goods Regulation, he also training the UKs Trading Standards Officers making him the UK’s leading authority on it.

Delegates will also have an opportunity to question the experts, while not being audited or inspected. All supporting, legal documentation and certification will be issued upon completion.

The explanation seminar 2017 will cost £189.00 per delegate including lunch, all training material and certification.