Michael Foods to build $85m egg manufacturing facility

Michael Foods, the foods business owned by Post Holdings, is planning to build an $85 million 150,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution centre in Norwalk, Iowa.

Construction is targeted to begin in summer 2018. The plant, which will process eggs and pre-cooked egg products, will be completed in 2019.

The facility is expected to create 100-150 new jobs initially, ranging from entry-level to skilled in management, operations, finance and production.

“We looked at numerous locations in the Midwest, and Norwalk had many advantages. We look forward to Michael Foods becoming a preferred employer in the area and being part of the community,” said Steve Schonhoff, senior vice president of integrated supply chain.

“We are delighted that the internal growth at Michael Foods supports this expansion,” said Rob Vitale, president and chief executive officer of Post Holdings, Inc.

“We believe it will further enhance our position as the nation’s leader in valued added egg products.”