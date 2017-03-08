‘Revolutionary’ design challenges paperboard cup recycling

The growing concern over disposable paper cup recycling has paved the way for Metsä Board’s new paperboard cup design concept.

The Finnish company has described its Lidloc design as “revolutionary”. The design is based on an extension to a standard cup structure that folds and locks into an integrated lid, completely removing the need for a separate plastic lid.

The company is hoping this will re-invent how paperboard cups are produced, consumed and recycled.

Cyril Drouet, Metsä Board’s Design & Innovation Director recently presented the Lidloc concept at the Packaging Innovations exhibition.

He said: “We have designed this to be a one-piece construction that removes the need for a separate plastic lid. It is easy to fold and assemble with a secure lid-locking design.

“The integrated lid is spill proof and offers extra branding power as it can be printed as one piece with the rest of the cup. The lid also contains an integrated ‘sip’ mechanism for hot beverages as well as being ideal for cold drinks with a straw.”

Metsä’s paperboards are made from a renewable resource – fresh fibres. The fibres are of known origin and they help ensure purity and brightness of appearance.