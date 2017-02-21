Meet SSI Schaefer at the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics Show 2017

‘Maximising efficiency and process cost reduction’ is the overriding message from SSI Schaefer to all manufacturers attending Southern Manufacturing 2017.

SSI Schaefer, the UK and world’s largest provider of automated materials handling and integrated storage solutions, returns to Farnborough to provide manufacturers with hands-on advice and guidance on a range of innovative, yet practical solutions to boost productivity and reduce costs. The company will be focusing on materials handling, assembly and component containers, component presentation and line feeding.

Aaron Thornton, National Field Sales Manager, SSI Schaefer, said: “Every warehouse manager and production line manager is looking for ways to maximise efficiency and improve productivity levels while driving costs down. However, all too often there is a lack of time or resources to justify the changes needed to develop a streamlined, flexible solution to achieving such gains.

“The integrated approach of SSI Schaefer brings together a wealth of disciplines, experience and expertise needed to devise and implement tailored, practical and efficient solutions to help manufacturers improve their efficiency, competitive position and profitability. In essence it’s about working with people, upskilling workforces and providing them with the knowledge and systems to move forward with.”

With more than 50 subsidiaries worldwide, SSI Schaefer is a strong and reliable partner. Whether in industry, trade, commerce or public organisations, the company’s products are in use across all market sectors and support a wide variety of businesses efficiently and effectively.

As the UK’s and world’s leading provider of integrated solutions SSI Schaefer satisfies the diverse needs of automated materials handling for production, storage and transportation within the manufacturing environment. Products ranging from plastic totes, through shelving, flow-racking, vertical storage machines and mezzanine floors to high bay pallet warehouses and related IT control and management systems.

The organisation offers expertise in the design, build, installation and maintenance of major, and often bespoke, production and distribution centre operations across a broad spectrum of commercial and industrial sectors.