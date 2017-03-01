Meat producer expands processing capabilities with £3m investment

After securing a six-figure grant from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish meat producer Robertson’s has invested £3 million in a second food processing unit in Ayrshire.

The company said the new is designed to boost capacity and expand into new supply chains. The investment was partly funded by a six-figure grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Richard Straszewskyj, Robertson’s Operations Director, said: “We are now in a strong position to embark on an ambitious growth strategy that seeks to further cement our place as one for Scotland’s leading pork and bacon producers.

“The new facility will be solely used to produce our exciting product lines and new consumer retail brands, underpinned by quality, value and family tradition. We have made significant investment in our workforce and look forward to creating further new job roles and apprenticeships for people in Ayrshire and the outlying area.”

The company currently processes over 1,000 pigs per week and has the scope to increase production further with its new facility. Its products include Humphrey and Sons – a brand of sausages, loin joints and ham houghs available in Aldi stores across Scotland.