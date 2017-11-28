Hunger for meat alternatives sees UK demand up 25%

Consumer savvy, tighter budgets and the rise of flexitarianism has seen a surge in the sales of meat substitutes in the UK, with sales set to rise by 25%.

The latest predictions from the Agribusiness Intelligence arm of Informa has found that meat and dairy substitutes will grow strongly to 2021, with milk substitutes growing most rapidly by 43% and meat substitutes by 25%.

Changing consumer habits, and the rise of the so-called ‘flexitarian’, has led to reduced consumption of meat and milk in favour of more vegetables and meat alternatives.

Informa predict that this trend will continue and the market for alternative proteins will grow rapidly over the next 4 years, outpacing growth in the market for meat and milk products.

Strong growth for meat substitutes

Strong growth is also predicted in the market for meat substitutes, including mycoprotein products such as Quorn.

Sales are predicted to increase 25%, from $240 million in 2016 to $300 million in 2021.

This growth in the market for meat substitutes also includes new products being brought to market at both the cellular and acellular level, although these still remain a relatively small section of the market when compared to mycoprotein.

The change in eating habits perhaps reflects increasing concerns amongst UK consumers around health, animal welfare, and the environmental impact.

Steady growth for value of dairy substitute sales

The value of milk alternative sales, including soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk, is set to increase 43% in the UK by 2021. While total sales of milk alternatives were just $280 million in 2016, Informa’s Agribusiness Intelligence is predicting sales of $400 million by 2021.

Over the same period, UK sales of milk are predicted to rise by just 5.2%, from $3.87 billion in 2016 to $4.07 billion in 2021.

While milk sales will grow, the increase in demand for milk alternatives is growing at a much faster rate.

Hunger in US, Australia and China

While UK demand for milk and meat alternatives is growing rapidly, there is much greater growth predicted in the US, Australia, and China.

While meat substitute growth is predicted to grow 25% in the UK, growth in China is predicted to be 46%, offsetting some of the increase in meat consumption as the Chinese middle class continues to grow.

Meanwhile, the US is predicted to see growth of 42%, and Australia predicted to see 71%.

When it comes to milk alternatives, the UK market is growing at a similar rate to other western markets, with 43% growth predicted in the US and 47% in Australia. In China, where the market for milk alternatives is already much higher, growth is predicted to be 19% by 2021.