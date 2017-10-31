Meal deals in firing line as high sugar content revealed

Supermarket meal deals are the latest in the firing line in the battle against sugar after it was revealed that some contain as much as 30 teaspoons of sugar.

A survey from Action on Sugar found that certain food and drink combinations peddled by supermarkets contain four times an adult’s daily maximum intake in a single lunch.

Now the health expert group has called on supermarkets and retailers to take responsibility for their meals deals.

It proposes sellers removed high sugar drinks and confectionary sold as part of their meal deals.

Retailers are also being advised to consider upping their offering of healthier choices in meal deals in place of high sugar, salt and started fat fare.

Graham MacGregor, Chairman of Action on Sugar, said: “Supermarkets pretend to be on the side of their customer’s health to encourage loyalty, but this survey clearly shows that they are not.

“The government now needs to take decisive action to ban all promotions of unhealthy foods.”