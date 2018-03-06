Meadow Foods boost offering with Roil Foods acquisition

Meadow Foods, the independently-owned UK dairy group, has acquired Roil Foods as part of its ongoing efforts to grow the business organically.

Adding Roil Foods gives Meadow Foods access to edible dairy-based oils which it doesn’t currently produce such as butter ghee.

Meadow Foods said these additional products will enhance its offering to customers across Europe and around the globe as it expands its packaging range.

“This acquisition will further strengthen our portfolio of quality dairy ingredients and marks the next step in the delivery of the ambitious growth plans we have for the business,” said Meadow Foods Chief Exec Mark Chantler.

“There are obvious operational synergies between the businesses and we’re excited by the opportunity to extend our range and reach into new markets and product lines.”

The announcement follows a strategic investment into Meadow Foods from Paine Schwartz Partners, a global food and agribusiness investment firm.

