McCormick spices up flavour portfolio with Reckitt Benckiser brands

McCormick & Company has completed its $4.2 billion acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser’s Food Division.

This concludes the deal which was originally announced back in July.

As part of the deal, McCormick has added a number of new brands to its portfolio. These include: Frank’s RedHot, French’s and Cattlemen’s.

McCormick said these new additions are a “natural strategic fit” with its flavour portfolio.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick Chairman, President and CEO, said: “The addition of these highly complementary brands will allow McCormick to continue to take advantage of the growing trend toward spicy, flavourful eating with natural, high-quality ingredients and advances our vision to ‘Bring the Joy of Flavor to Life’.”