McCain Foods open $65m potato production line

McCain Foods (Canada) has officially opened its new $65 million state-of-the-art potato specialty production line.

The investment expands the company’s flagship potato processing facility in Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick.

The new 35,000 square foot McCain Foods potato specialty production line addition represents the largest capacity expansion investment in Canada in nearly 10 years.

The investment is reflective of the continued growth of the North American frozen potato and potato specialty segments in both the retail and food service businesses.​

“Florenceville continues to be the French fry capital of the world,” said Jeff DeLapp, President, North America, McCain Foods.​

“During our 60th year of business, investment in the Florenceville-Bristol facility is a testament to the importance the community holds as the birthplace of McCain Foods.”