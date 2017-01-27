Mazza Innovation expands drying technology with federal investment

Mazza Innovation has received $1.1 million investment injection from the Government of Canada to expand their plant extract production facility in Delta, British Columbia.

The investment is enabling Mazza to install innovative drying technology and expand its laboratory. This expansion will help it meet growing global demand for phytonutrients, which give plants their vibrant colours and are used as an ingredient for functional foods, dietary supplements, and beauty products.

This funding builds on a previous $300,000 federal investment the company received to develop a new method of extracting phytonutrients from plants using the most natural solvent possible: water.

Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, Carla Qualtrough, said: “The Government of Canada is proud to support Mazza Innovation in developing and commercializing their innovative plant extraction technology. This is a solid example of the Government partnering with agri-based companies on innovations that add value to agricultural products, create good local jobs and bring economic prosperity to the agricultural sector and to our community of Delta.”

Benjamin Lightburn, President, Mazza Innovation, added: “This investment will help us meet demand from personal care, food supplement and food manufacturing companies worldwide.”