Matcon supports local Vale School community project

Matcon, the Evesham-based Powder Handling experts, has been working closely over the last 12 months with The Vale of Evesham School, a Specialist School for Cognition and Learning.

At the beginning of 2016, Matcon employees were asked to nominate a local charity for the company to support. The Vale of Evesham School was chosen due to direct links with Matcon employees and the opportunities and supportive environment the school provides for children between the ages of 2 and 19 years.

At the time, the school had launched a Playground Project Appeal to raise approximately £100,000 to improve the outdoor area of the school which had not received any significant investment for many years and no longer met the needs of the children. They wanted to create zones to support outdoor learning, imaginative play and relaxation.

Matcon have supported the school with fundraising events including a bake-off competition and quiz night, and have volunteered over 80 hours working in the school’s sensory garden area laying foundations, relocating a summer house and painting playground equipment. As Matcon is owned by IDEX Corporation in the USA, funding was also secured from the IDEX Foundation whose mission it is to create value and positively impact the communities in which their employees live and work.

Matcon’s Managing Director Stephen Ball handed over a cheque for £23,472 to Stephen Garside, Head Teacher of The Vale of Evesham School.

He said: “I’m very proud of the time and effort that Matcon employees have given to this cause. Our employees have shown commitment and dedication and have in turn made a real difference to the pupils, parents and teachers of the Vale of Evesham School.”

Judith Syvret, teacher at The Vale of Evesham School, said: “We are delighted to now have bespoke, dynamic and inclusive play and outdoor learning spaces accessible to all. It has been a joy to see how much fun and pleasure the children get from the improved areas and to see all our children play together no matter what their disability or need.

“Matcon’s donation has provided us with the funds needed to put the last few pieces of the jigsaw in place to complete the project. We are planning to install a large hammock in our wonderful new sensory woodland that will also incorporate a den for creative and imaginative play. In addition, a large sunken trampoline will facilitate movement, balance, develop muscle tone and aid relaxation and sensory integration.

“We are so grateful to Matcon both for the support they have given us in raising the money needed to complete our appeal, but also for their time and labour in working on the project. It has made us feel very valued and done so much to improve our children’s play times and outdoor learning experiences.”

Matcon will continue to support the school during 2017, helping them to achieve their long-term vision of improving the AAC (Augmentative and Assistive Technology) which will offer greater expressive communication opportunities to non-verbal youngsters. This can be an expensive business but is vital to improve the life experiences and possibilities for children with the most complex needs.