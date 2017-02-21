Mash Direct secures £1m distribution deal with Morrisons

Mash Direct, the Irish potato and vegetable producers, has secured a £1 million annual deal with supermarket chain Morrisons.

Five of the company’s gluten-free products are being introduced to the ‘Free From’ aisle in over 380 Morrisons’ stores nationwide. The five strong portfolio is comprised of Carrot & Parsnip Fries, Crispy Vegetable Bakes, Potato Rosti, Cauliflower Cheese Gratin and Potato Croquettes.

Morrisons has become the first UK multiple to nationally stock Mash Direct’s fresh vegetable side dishes made at its family-run Northern Ireland farm.

Lance Hamilton, Director at Mash Direct, said: “This deal can equate to over £3 million of revenue for our company over the next three years. Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do here at Mash Direct and we will ensure that we use this money to put back into the company and make sure that we continue to deliver the high standards and quality that our customers know and trust.”

The deal follows Mash Direct being named overall ‘Food Manufacturing Company of the Year’ in 2016.