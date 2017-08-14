Mars takes majority stake in Tasty Bite

Mars Food is set to acquire Preferred Brands International, the makers of ready-to-heat Indian and Asian products sold under the Tasty Bite brand.

Although Preferred Brands operates primarily in North America, it also manufactures products sold to retailers in the UK and Australia – as well as via foodservice in India.

The move was motivated by the growing popularity of healthy convenience products. It also complements Mars’ existing portfolio of ready-to-eat brands including Dolmio and Uncle Ben’s.

Mars said that the deal will expand it’s all-natural vegetarian offerings in the US. It will also leverage Tasty Bite’s product development pipeline and strategic ingredients sourcing.

Tasty Bite manufactures products out of its Pune, India manufacturing facility and exports the majority of its products to the US.