Mars Food completes Preferred Brands acquisition

Mars Food has completed its acquisition of Preferred Brands International, the manufacturer of ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food sold under the Tasty Bite brand.

Originally announced in August, the deal sees Mars take charge of Tasty Bite’s portfolio, which includes Indian/Asian entrees, spice and simmer meal kits, and organic rice and lentils.

Fiona Dawson, Global President, Mars Food, Drinks and Multisales said: “I’m delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Preferred Brands International and Tasty Bite.

From our first meeting with the company we were impressed by the strength of their portfolio, capabilities and the strong values which run through the business, allowing us to deliver against our Purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow.”