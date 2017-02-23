Maple Leaf expands sustainable meat capabilities with Lightlife accusation

Maple Leaf Foods has picked up refrigerated plant-based protein manufacturer Lightlife Foods after signing a $140 million deal with Brynwood Partners.

“Expanding into the fast growing plant-based proteins market is one of Maple Leaf’s strategic growth platforms and supports our commitment to become a leader in sustainability,” said Michael McCain, President and CEO.

He added: “Consumers are increasingly looking to diversify their protein consumption, including plant-based options.”

With the acquisition positing Maple Leaf with a “leading market position” in the US, the company is planning to expand its presence by investing in brand building, innovation as well as leveraging its capabilities.

Maple Leaf said its acquisition provides growth opportunities beyond its platform in advancing sustainable meat.

In 2016, Lightlife reported sales of approximately $40 million and has 38% market share in the US refrigerated plant proteins market. The company employs approximately 100 people at its facility in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, where it manufactures more than 30 products, including plant-based tempeh, hot dogs, breakfast foods and burgers.

The US market for plant-based proteins is estimated at $600 million, with the refrigerated category representing over $110 million and delivering double-digit annual growth.

The deal is expected to close in March. Lightlife management will continue to lead the business, which will operate as a subsidiary of Maple Leaf.