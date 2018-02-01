In brief: Maple Leaf Foods closes $120m Field Roast acquisition

Maple Leaf Foods has closed its $120 million acquisition of Field Roast Grain Meat Co, a manufacturer and brand of premium grain-based ‘meat’ and vegan cheese products.

The acquisition – announced back in December – advances Maple Leaf’s vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, including a core strategy to diversify into plant-based protein.

With the acquisition of Field Roast, along with Lightlife Foods acquired in early 2017, Maple Leaf is now positioned as a leader in the US retail market for plant-based proteins, the company said.