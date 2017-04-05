Manitowoc Foodservice rebrands, adopts Welbilt moniker

Manitowoc Foodservice, the global supplier of commercial foodservice and beverage equipment, has changed its name to Welbilt.

The name change is part of a major rebranding, which also includes its logo, and the company’s ticker symbol, which has changed to ‘NYSE:WBT’.

The company said that the change is part of its strategic repositioning after it spun off from its former parent company – The Manitowoc Company – in March 2016.

It added that the new name and brand represent a long-standing commitment to put the needs of customers first.

“We are excited to announce the changing of our name to Welbilt, Inc., which further strengthens our corporate identity as a stand-alone company,” said Hubertus M. Muehlhaeser, President and CEO of Manitowoc Foodservice.

He added: “Welbilt reflects our promise and commitment to bringing innovation to the table. Rooted in the Hirsh brothers’ innovative stove in 1929, Welbilt developed to becoming the first company in the industry pursuing a complete systems approach.

“The name Welbilt uniquely connects our past with our vision of the future. Our primary objective is to continue offering a complete solution for the entire kitchen with high-quality products supported by excellent service that help our customers’ kitchens reach their full potential.

“As we continue to innovate and grow, we will always remain grounded in our long history.”

Welbilt has one of the broadest portfolios of both hot and cold foodservice equipment in the industry, from ovens, fryers, steamers, grills, ranges and induction cooktops to beverage dispensing, blending, refrigeration and ice-making equipment.

The company has a global manufacturing footprint and award-winning brands that serve the world’s largest quick service, fast casual and fine dining restaurants.