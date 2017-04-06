Magners turns to the dark side with new fruit cider range

Irish cider Magners has been given a dark, fruity twist with the launch of Magners Dark Fruit – a fruit cider cut with blackcurrant and blackberry.

The new 4% ABV fruit cider will be available exclusively on draught in the on-trade, rolling out in 500 outlets across Scotland from April 2017 supported through branded point-of-sale kits.

Magners Dark Fruit include notes of rich, jammy berries and sharp blackcurrants to give it a refreshingly sweet and crisp taste – ideal for the summer months, but sure to be in demand year-round.

The new launch aims to meet demand for a greater variety of draught offering, after research showed the average cider drinker enjoys approx. 2.2 different types of cider, with fruit flavours driving the category growth.

Janette Murray, Magners Marketing Manager, said: “2016 was a bumper year for Magners and the launch of Mangers Dark Fruits in Scotland, sets 2017 to be an even more exciting year for the brand.

“We’re not in the dark about this one, from our research we know there’s room on the bar for a new fruit cider and people want more choice in draught cider offering.”

Last year Magners achieved 12% growth versus a declining category, a 20% increase in their rate-of-sale.