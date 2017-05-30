Maggi overhauls product range with home cooked flavours

In a bid to champion home cooking, the Maggi brand is renewing its global product portfolio with simple, recognisable ingredients that people might find in their kitchen cupboard.

The goal is to transform the Maggi range globally by 2020, removing ingredients that consumers do not easily recognise and adding more of those that they do, including vegetables and original flavours from vegetables, herbs and spices, grains and other nutrient-rich ingredients.

The move is part of the new Maggi ‘Simply Good’ initiative to inspire and offer tastier and healthier choices, in line with Nestlé’s commitment to enable healthier and happier lives.

It includes a strong contribution of Maggi to the Nestlé commitment to add at least 750 million portions of vegetables and at least 300 million portions of fibre-rich grains as well as pulses, nuts and seeds worldwide by 2020.

With an ever-growing trend towards health-focused cooking, the ‘Simply Good’ plan will also continue to lower salt in the Maggi range, with an average sodium reduction of 10% between now and 2020.

Fortification is another important element of Maggi’s commitment to good nutrition, especially in countries where daily consumption of essential micronutrients is lacking. In 2015, Maggi delivered 110 billion servings fortified with iodine, iron or Vitamin A. The goal is to increase that to 120 billion servings per year by 2020.

Along with changes to the products, Maggi ‘Simply Good’ is also encouraging food habits that have a positive impact. On-pack and online advice and recipes, as well as local events such as cooking academies, will help people cook healthily on a budget and reduce food waste.

The initiative has already kicked off in Central and West Africa, where fortified Maggi stock cubes and other products are a staple for many households. In addition to the strong commitments on ingredients, Nestlé is highlighting nutritional challenges by engaging with government authorities, civil society and consumers.