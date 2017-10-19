Mackays expands capacity to the tune of £3.8m

From next year, Mackays, the Scottish jam producer, will embark on a £.8 million investment that will bolster production and packaging capacity.

The expansion, which will introduce new product lines to its existing facility and create a dedicated distribution and co-packing facility, will double its premises by 50%.

MD Martin Grant said: “In 1995 we were filling just 10,000 jars a year which – compared to today’s 25 million – demonstrates the demand for Mackays Dundee Marmalade and jams.

“The investment will enable us to continue to meet this demand while continuing to make our products in the traditional way using steam-heated copper-bottomed pans for a truly authentic taste.”

With 40% of its sales coming from overseas, the business exports to 80 territories around the world, and employs 180 people at its factory in Angus.

The plans include creating a distribution facility that will enable them to service five trucks at a time to speed up the supply chain process.

The £3 million investment – bolstered by a £875,000 European Grant – will cover the lease, fit out and purchase of new equipment.

Work begins on the site in January 2018.