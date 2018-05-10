Lowlander beer launches the world’s first I.P.A. Genever

Botanical brewer Lowlander Beer is launching a genever distilled from their Lowlander I.P.A. at the end of May.

In the 17th century, when ships full of exotic herbs and were shipped to Amsterdam, the Dutch started to distil liqueurs and genever at a large-scale. This is also an important part of Dutch brewing history: the “Lowlanders” started to brew beers with botanicals.

So it is not surprising that Lowlander Beer joins hands with Wynand Fockink, the oldest, working liqueur and genever distillery in the Netherlands.

The result is a unique I.P.A. genever; believed to be the very first ever. A typical Dutch ritual the “kopstoot” is the most sophisticated way of enjoying a shot with a beer. The bartender fills a tulip-shaped shot glass to the absolute brim with genever and pours a beer next to it. Then you bend over and slurp the top off the genever. That done, you follow with a sip of beer.

