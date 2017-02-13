Chocolate brand led by Cadbury descendant secures Fortnum & Masons listing

Love Cocoa has gained its first UK retail listing at iconic British store, Fortnum & Mason, some 200 years since the company founder’s great-grandfather secured a listing there.

The occasion marks nearly 200 years since the founder’s great-great grandfather, George Cadbury, secured a listing there.

“It’s a landmark moment to be stocking Love Cocoa in the iconic Fortnum and Mason,” said James Cadbury, Founder of Love Cocoa. “We’re following in the footsteps of my great-great grandfather, who did exactly the same 200 years ago.”

In its six months of trading, Love Cocoa report growth on the horizon for 2017. It has raised funds from a private angel investor, which will allow them to move into the online personalisation market. Customers will be able to select their favourite bar online and personalise the packaging by adding messages and photos from their social media accounts.

New flavours will be introduced to the growing collection. The company launched with a range of 6 bars and have since expanded to 9. Customer demand has led to the addition of three new flavours launching into the free-from market in Q3.

Having inked a joint venture with a Japanese company following recent success at a trade show, Love Cocoa will be expanded into the Asian region.

Future plans rest in securing further retailer listings, side by side with growing the ecommerce platform.

The bars are handcrafted in the UK using organic, fair trade cocoa, ethically sourced from the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, and is free from refined sugar and gluten