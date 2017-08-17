Plenty on the menu at London’s most exclusive packaging event

Those working in the food and beverage industry will have plenty to see when Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London returns to Olympia, London on 13 & 14 September 2017.

New Concepts

Over 180 international suppliers have already signed up, many of whom will be using the show to introduce their new products to the UK market.

For instance, Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Grootegast will be launching two new additions to its stand-up pouch range, offering sustainable food protection and extended shelf life.

IPL Packaging will introduce the second-generation Infinity Box and a range of newly developed moulded and wrapped cork material packs. The Infinity Box integrates electroluminescent light panels, mirrors and a rechargeable power supply into the body of the pack.

The Label Apeel stand will focus on the quality finishes it has provided for luxury brands, including a brand new fluorescent pink ink, which glows under UV light.

Seufert Transparente Verpackungen will debut its bio-based PET, which is around 30% vegetable in origin, and can be transformed into transparent packaging that has the same recycling chain as conventional PET.

Croxsons will display its range of premium spirit bottles and luxury closures, as well as a comprehensive selection of glass packaging solutions for all food and beverage sectors.

Gruppo Cordenons will use Luxury Packaging as the international launchpad of Reef, its new fine paper from the Luxury & Touch series.

DS Smith is presenting a complete range of its cardboard luxury packaging, designed for the wine and spirits, cosmetic products and perfumes, and delicatessen consumer goods markets.

Show Features

New for 2017, Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London has a brand-new seminar format for its Keynote Theatre programme. This will allow more focus on key markets, such as food and drink.

As part of this new format, The Food Forum will be hosted by Martin Kersh, Executive Director of the FPA, and will cover topics including ‘food packaging from an environmental perspective’, and ‘reducing food waste and extending shelf life’.

In comparison, The Drinks Forum will show attendees how to create innovative and attractive packaging that will succeed in a crowded market.

Talks will include, Lizzy Johnson, Planning & Innovation Director at Quintessential Brands, who will be looking at its redesign of Greenall’s Gin. She will be presenting her session titled: ‘Taking a 255-year-old Brand and Evolving it to be a ‘Modern British Classic’.

In a world exclusive, Packaging Innovations has partnered with the Pentawards, the most prestigious worldwide competition exclusively devoted to packaging design in all its forms.

The event will see the launch of the Pentawards Conference, making this year’s event the UK’s undisputed home of packaging design.

The conference will feature a hand-picked selection of design gurus and award-winning rock stars of the packaging design industry.

The exclusive partnership will also provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore this year’s finalists in The Pentawards Exhibit – a sleek display of inspirational packaging design.

In addition to this, visitors will be presented with a series of interactive features allowing them to get expert advice on some of the biggest challenges facing the packaging industry. This will include favourites such as the Innovation Showcase, Innovation Wall and the Packaging Consultancy Clinic.

For further information, visit the Packaging Innovations or Luxury Packaging London websites or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.