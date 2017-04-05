Loma X-ray inspection systems ensures peace of mind for McKaskle Family Farm

Illinois-based Loma Systems has recently completed the installation of a Bulk Flow X-ray inspection machine at McKaskle Family Farm located in Braggadocio, Missouri.

This follows the supply of a rental X5 SpaceSaver X-ray model within a short time frame earlier in 2016. The quick turnaround was prompted when a major end customer asked the large organic rice and popcorn processing farm to urgently switch from metal detection to X-ray inspection technology to meet vital HACCP requirements.

Part of the wider X5 range of X-Ray systems available from Loma, the Spacesaver model was designed to offer a 20% footprint reduction over similar models available on the market, whilst offering a 25% improvement in detection performance compared to previous generation systems.

The X-ray system detects and rejects foreign body contaminants such as bone, glass, stones, dense plastics and ceramics, as well as being able to identify conventional metal fragments.