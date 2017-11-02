Liquid dairy makers can break into ice cream market with new package

Tetra Pak has offered a way for food makers to produce dairy and juice drinks using existing processes and then market them as ice creams and frozen desserts.

Its new package, Tetra Fino Aseptic 100 Ultra MiM, allows dairy and juice drinks to be produced and distributed in small carton pouches at room temperature, and subsequently turned into frozen products in shops or in a consumer’s home.

This means producers can tap into the $72 billion global ice cream market without the need for additional investment in production equipment and chilled distribution system.

China’s Want Want is the first company to trial this product.

The new package will be available from 2018 in the Greater Middle East, Europe and Asia.