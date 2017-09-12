Lipofoods names STAUBER distributor for US & CANADA

Lipofoods, SLU, launches NEWCAFF™ microcapsules, a natural, slow-release caffeine formulation for athletes and others living an active lifestyle. The company will introduce NEWCAFF microcapsules at SupplySide West, Las Vegas, September 28-29, 2017 at Stauber USA Inc.’s booth #J149.

NEWCAFF microcapsules is a novel delivery system designed to mask the bitter taste of caffeine and ensure controlled release, making it more affordable for food and beverage products targeting the active lifestyle.

Stauber is Lipofoods’ distributor for North America, handling NEWCAFF microcapsules and LIPOPHYTOL® (a palm-free, water-dispersible phytosterol) as well as other advanced Lipofoods ingredients.

“Athletes seek natural solutions to increase their energy and maintain it for a longer time,” explains Isabel Gomez, marketing manager for Lipofoods. “NEWCAFF was designed to help athletes as well as consumers living an active lifestyle. Formulating sports and nutrition products with caffeine poses big challenges in both flavor and sustained action. NEWCAFF microcapsules enables a clean taste of sustained- caffeine release.”

According to research data from Innova Market Insights, there was a 19% rise in sports/recovery claims, and 14% for energy/alertness claims, from 2012 through 2016. These launches are increasingly targeting active lifestyles, moving outside traditional sports powders, drinks and bars to feature in a wide range of mainstream categories.

In an in vitro study, the caffeine released from NEWCAFF microcapsules was tested following Health Canada’s official method to determine the disintegration time during the digestion process. NEWCAFF microcapsules-60 and NEWCAFF microcapsules-75 showed good retention with improved sustained-release profiles compared to raw caffeine sources.

NEWCAFF microcapsules is available in two caffeine concentrations of 60% and 75%, providing different release profiles depending on customer preferences. The formula is ideal for food supplements, powders, bars, gels, chewables, milkshakes, and other food products. “NEWCAFF microcapsules enables our clients to create cleaner products since they don´t have to add expensive flavors or additives to mask caffeine’s bitter taste,” explains Gomez.