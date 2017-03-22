Lidl throws weight behind British farming

Lidl UK has solidified its commitment to British farming after signed the National Farmers Union (NFU) ‘Back British Farming Charter’.

The Charter calls on the food industry to show support and solidarity for British farming by strengthening its British product offerings and working in close partnership with British farmers to develop committed, fair, beneficial and transparent relationships.

With 70% of its core range sourced from British suppliers, the supermarket has long been passionate about supporting and maintaining strong relationships with its producers. Its business model, which operates a lean buying team with a simple, flat reporting structure, offers suppliers more streamlined channels of communication and enables the supermarket to develop long-term partnerships that contribute to sustainable British farming industry.

In addition to stocking British sourced products in its UK stores, Lidl also exports over £300 million worth of British produce a year to 27 other countries, giving the rest of the world the opportunity to taste the best that Britain has to offer.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl UK CEO, said: “Our goal for the future is to continue to put best practice in sustainability firmly at the heart of the business, and supporting growth in the British farming sector is another crucial step in fulfilling that ambition.

“To ensure that we can always offer our customers the freshest, highest quality products at the best prices, it is imperative that we continue to support the British farming industry and further cultivate the strong relationships that we have with our suppliers.”

The announcement follows Lidl UK’s backing of the NFU’s Fruit and Vegetable Pledge in 2016.