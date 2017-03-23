Get up to date with latest trends at Future Proteins Summit

During the one day Future Proteins Summit, delegates will hear from over 25 speakers on the latest trends and types of alternative proteins.

Delegates will also hear about:

Why we may not be able to enjoy our favourite fresh foods rich in animal proteins by 2040

Confronting the taste challenge: overcoming poor flavour, texture and palatability

Nutritional updates on a variety of alternative protein types including finding amino-acid profiles similar to animal proteins

Why alternative proteins are key to helping consumers meet their health and wellness goals

Get the latest insights on plant, marine and insect based protein sources

Meet Forum for the Future, Eat Grub, Mosa Meat, Nuritas, Peck Drink, Marks & Spencer, Pret A Manger, Cargill and many more.

Future Proteins Summit takes place on 30 March at the Crystal, London. For more information, and to register, visit the website.