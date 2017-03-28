Lamb cooperation with China ‘great news’ for NZ agriculture

A chilled lamb Memorandum of Cooperation between China and New Zealand has been hailed as “great news for New Zealand agriculture” by co-operative Alliance Group.

David Surveyor, Chief Executive of Alliance Group, said: “As New Zealand’s largest lamb processor and exporter, we are delighted an agreement has been reached.”

He added: “Chilled lamb reports to China offer significant opportunities for the co-operative, out farmer shareholders, particularly, in the food service sector, which is a growing segment of our business and a key part of our strategy to capture more market value.

“Critical to the success of the chilled lamb market to China will be the development of the necessary infrastructure in the country to support our exports.”

Alliance Group has already undertaken extensive trial work with its key in-market partner Grand Farm ahead of this programme.