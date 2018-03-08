Kraft to nurture food start-ups with Springboard platform

The Kraft Heinz Company has launched a new platform aimed at nurturing, scaling and accelerating disruptive start-ups in the US food and beverage space.

The Springboard platform is seeking opportunities to develop brands with authentic propositions and inspired founders within one of four pillars that are shaping the future of the food and beverage space.

Founders will be encouraged to continue leading their businesses with support and expertise from Kraft Heinz in go-to-market capabilities, research and development and consumer insights.

“We are actively searching for emergent, authentic brands that can expand into new categories, and are looking to build a network of founders to help shape the future of foods and beverages,” said Sergio Eleuterio, General Manager, Springboard Brands.

Starting this week through April 5, the Springboard will accept applications for first-to-market, disruptive food and beverage start-ups.

Companies selected to participate will have the opportunity to receive financial support to build brands and guidance to raise additional funding.

