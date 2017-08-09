Kokoro Gin targets catering with new miniatures launch

Kokoro Gin has launched a miniature bottle of its Japanese-inspired London Dry Gin.

Similar to its signature 70cl bottle, the miniatures will be being to retailers in the UK through specialist spirits agency, Mangrove.

Kokoro said the 5cl bottles will also allow it to expands its reach across the UK and tap into the hotel and catering industries.

Kokoro was launched in September 2016, with its first batch selling out in two months. Itscore ingredient – sansho berries – are hand-picked and imported to the UK from the Afan Woodland, a sustainable forest in the Nagano region of Japan.

Used extensively in Japanese cuisine, sansho berries have a distinctive pepper flavour with a citrus aftertaste.

James Nicol, Managing Director at Forest Spirits, which produces Kokoro Gin, said: “Introducing the miniature bottles will enable us to provide potential stockists with samples, as well as accommodate the hotel industry and help them fill up their mini bars.

“We’ve also had requests from fusion restaurants for sample bottles, which we can now fulfil and encourage high volume sales.”