Kite releases 2018 Packaging Guide

Kite Packaging has released 2018 Packaging Guide – its new product guide offering helpful advice about a large range of packaging products.

What’s inside?

Kite has vastly improved on its previous product guides with the addition of 20 new pages and over 65 new products.

The pages are informative and will provide you with key information on the products. It gets straight to the point with useful product facts and figures, all aimed to help you find the perfect solution for your packaging requirements.

Helping You to Choose the Right Products

The design of the guide has been refreshed and updated, however, one thing that has not changed is the way you use this guide. Kite said it wants the guide to be a purchasing tool for customers, something to refer to beyond the administrative day-to-day.

The double-page info-graphics offer you advice about which packaging is right for you and you can now see at a glance which products fulfil your criteria. Whether you are looking for a product that works in line with the Royal Mail PiP guidelines or deciding which tape is ideal for your requirements, you will find it all inside this handy guide.

Green Businesses

Kite has included its Enviro logo throughout the catalogue, next to all of its most environmentally-friendly products. Of course, all our products comply with ISO 14001:2004 regulations, but these products are the greenest of them all.

New Products

Kite said the guide has been a great opportunity to showcase its new products which include its new range of Klikstor archive boxes, specialist tapes, postal solutions, stretch wrap systems, strapping kits, heat shrink systems, CD, DVD and LP packaging and our new range of cupboards, trucks & trolleys, workstations & benches and pallet stillages.

You will also find our range of plastic boxes and a double page dedicated to our extensive range of strapping and tools with a guide to help you decide which one is right for you.

These new ranges have been part of Kite’s aim to bring a range of new solutions to help fit all customer requirements, which help to reduce costs, improve efficiency and reduce damage rates.

Additionally, the In-Box Solutions and Stretch Wrap products have dedicated pages, demonstrating innovative solutions available to you. In these sections, you will be able to learn how these expert, specialist teams can support you in your packaging process and work towards finding you the best available solutions.

Want More?

All of the products in our catalogue are featured on Kite’s website and include more detailed descriptions, full pricing tables and demonstration videos to show you just how simple they are to use.

If you would like to request a copy of the guide, call +44(0) 2476 420065.