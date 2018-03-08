Kite Packaging adds wood wool to gift packaging range

Kite Packaging has added wood wool to its growing range of gift packaging which also includes coloured void fill, tissue paper, white and brown postal boxes and circular labels, among others.

Perfect for presentation, Kite’s range of wood wool is a bio-degradable, environmentally-friendly solution that does not cost the earth. Commonly used where presentation is important, Kite’s light shredded timber based wood wool is used for bottle packaging, giftware packaging, product display and gift & hamper packaging.

As well as looking extremely presentable, it is perceived as a high-end finish and it is extremely well known for protecting items and acts as a great void fill for products such as antiques, glass, crockery and much more.

Kite remains the only employee-owned business in its sector and offers a wide variety of packaging for a range of industries. From heavy duty machinery to equipment for pick and pack operations they supply complete solutions.

Like this: Like Loading...