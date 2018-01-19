Kite Packaging to showcase retail packaging solutions at Spring Fair

The world of retailing is due to take over the Birmingham NEC next month for Spring Fair, one of the largest buying shows of the calendar.

Kite will be showcasing a range of products and the team will be there to answer any packaging related questions visitors may have.

Kite will be showcasing:

Their patented 5×5 pallet wrap hand dispenser system – provides ‘machine technology in the hand’.

Mini Air along with its stand and mobile filler unit – produces air cushion packaging on demand for void fill, wrapping, interleaving and more. The Mini Air Mobile Filler unit is a mobile air cushion storage and supply application.

Air Shock – burst resistant air pouches for fragile products. Designed to protect a range of items including electronics, ceramic, pharmaceuticals and glass bottles.

SpeedMan Classic – paper void fill that can be used practically anywhere as it does not require power. Perfect for low to medium operations.

SpeedMan Box – manual protective paper void fill system, ideal for low volume users.

Wicketed bags along with dispenser – fill the bag, tear it off, seal and send. Simply attach the dispenser to any workbench or table.

These products are designed to make operations more efficient and to help reduce costs and damage rates.

Kite Packaging offer a vast range of products and have a team of specialists dedicated to in-box solutions and load retention.

The teams will be on-hand to talk to visitors about all other aspects of packaging, so if you are a small start-up or multi-site global operation, please, for the love of box, if it’s packaging solutions you need – no matter how tricky – go and talk to Kite on stand 20A50.