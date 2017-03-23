Kite Packaging proud sponsors and attendees at Home Delivery Expo

Kite Packaging, one of the UK’s leading packaging suppliers, is proud to be exhibiting and sponsoring the Home Delivery Expo, taking place between the 28th–29th March 2017 at the Business Design Centre, London.

Over the two days, Kite Packaging will be positioned on stand 18 showcasing a range of packaging products and machines that support with packaging needs and solutions. Kite’s air cushion packing system, the Mini Air, will be showcased. The innovative, multi-use packaging solution creates air cushions on demand. It creates cushions for void fill, wrapping, interleaving and more and is easy to operate with minimum set-up.

Kite’s SpeedMan Classic will also be showcased on stand 18. It provides both low and high volume users with the perfect void fill solution. It is a maintenance free, highly flexible paper dispenser, dispensing high quality, fully recycled paper, offering great protection to a range of items.

As sponsors of the event, Kite Packaging Managing Partner, Gavin Ashe, will be hosting a round table discussion, with a focus on the topic: Pack volume and velocity; how to increase profitability. He will be taking part in a 30 minute discussion with Q&A’s offering advice on this specific subject.

