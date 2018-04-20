Kite Packaging covers all bases with Postal Box range extension

Kite Packaging has extended its popular Brown Postal Box range – providing e-commerce businesses with a wider selection to accommodate their different sized products.

In today’s fast-paced world, businesses are under increased pressure to deliver products in presentable and reliable packaging.

By packing their products into these brown postal boxes, companies can ensure that they have the ideal presentable protective packaging for their goods, using a proven packaging product that can be used alongside mailing bags and standard cardboard boxes.

To further support this pace, Kite has established an additional six sizes which will help businesses package certain bespoke stock more efficiently and with ease.

The Brown Postal Box range now has nine sizes to choose from and the simple yet effective design ensures the securing of its contents.

Lightweight but sturdy, the boxes have a huge range of uses and are delivered flat-packed, therefore minimising the space needed for storage and making them easier to handle.

All of the range, including the six additional sizes, is classed as a ‘Small Parcel’ in reference to Royal Mail’s ‘Price in Proportion’ – thus keeping delivery costs for businesses down.

