Kite Packaging launch tape range in retail packs of 6

As one of the UK’s leading distributors of packaging, Kite offer one of the most extensive ranges of tape on the market and with the addition of their new retail packs, it can provide solutions to a more diverse range of customers.

With an increase in small online retailers, selling on platforms such as eBay and Amazon, the requirement for retail packaging has grown in popularity in recent years. In order to be able to meet the requirements of low quantity users, Kite now supplies a range of products in retail packs.

Kite has extended their industrial tape range offering and supply standard warning printed tape, cross weave tape, coloured tape and Kite-branded acrylic tape, in retail packs of 6, perfect for small orders and businesses that do not need a full box of 36 rolls. Tape is one of the most cost effective ways to secure parcels and boxes. Kite’s retail packs of tape offers customers highly competitive prices for high quality products for a wide variety of applications.

Kite’s high quality, low-noise standard printed warning tapes are ideal to inform handlers of package contents, fragile or quarantined goods, and are ideal for busy warehouses. They are printed in clear and bold red text on white polypropylene material.

Made with reinforced glass fibres to give extra tensile strength, Kites cross weave tape is ideal to bundle odd-shaped materials and is also occasionally used as an alternative to polypropylene strapping. Cross weave tape has the ability to adhere to all paper and cardboard surfaces with an incredibly long lasting grip.

Ideal for a range of uses, Kite’s coloured tape can add some extra flair to your package and is cost effective. Available in white, red, green and blue, match it to your company logo to create branded packages. It’s also a great way to differentiate between batches of goods, or to create a seal that can be written on.

Available in clear or brown, Kite branded acrylic tape accommodates a wide variety of secure sealing requirements and is perfect for sealing cartons, boxes, bags and packages. This cost effective tape is the most widely used in the UK and better for the environment.

As well as their range of retail packs of tape, Kite supply a range of high-quality market leading tape products including Enviro-tape, custom printed tape, gummed paper tapes, machine tapes and tape dispenser guns. All tapes are available in a range of lengths, widths, colours and quantities.

