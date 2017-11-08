Kite Packaging increase lay flat tubing range

Kite Packaging has extended its offering and has launched black lay flat tubing via its leading ecommerce website.

On its website, the employee-owned company provide users with a wide range of stock products, such as: boxes, tape, stretch wrap, mailing bags, envelopes, machinery and much more.

One of the latest products added to the growing product range is black lay flat tubing.

Available in a wide range of sizes and wound onto a roll for continuous use, black lay flat is the ideal solution for keeping items confidential.

Commonly used within packaging departments, warehouses and factories, Kite supply a range of strengths, widths and gauges, each suitable for sealing with a heat sealer or securing with ties, staples or tape.