Kite Packaging extend box and postal range

Kite Packaging has extended its box and postal range, complementing its extensive pipeline of packaging, from postal solutions through to machinery.

Their dedicated ecommerce platform has over 2,000 stock products and provides users with a great online user experience.

White boxes and clear mailing bags are the ideal solutions for a wide range of industries, particularly where presentation is important.

Kite’s extended range of white sturdy corrugated boxes with a brown inner, are highly presentable due to their eye-catching finish and are ideal for a range of light-medium duty products, representing the quality of the products within them.

Team-up with Kite’s eye-catching tissue paper for a presentable finish and securely seal the box with custom logo printed tape, with a company logo or message.

Produced from reinforced Kraft paper on the outer to aid the structure, these boxes are more environmentally friendly in comparison to other board grades. Recycled content ranges from 60% – 90% and all boxes can be wholly recycled.

Clear mailing bags from Kite are produced from recycled materials and are commonly used for sending magazines, brochures, flyers, promotional material and much more.

Kite’s clear mailing bags will protect contents from moisture, dust and dirt and the 40mm lip with an easy peel and seal strip makes for a secure closure.

All of Kite’s clear mailing bags adhere to Royal Mail PiP guidelines which allow for accurate calculation of postage costs and are transparent so that the product inside can clearly be seen.