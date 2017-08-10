Kite Packaging expand labels range

Kite Packaging has expanded its range of white universal labels on a roll, catering to an assortment of different industries.

The employee-owned company has a reputation for developing and evolving their product range and are specialists at supplying packaging across a variety of sectors.

Teamed with its leading B2B e-commerce packaging website, Kite provide customers with an outstanding online user experience and a wide range of stock products such as boxes, tape, stretch wrap, mailing bags, envelopes and much more.

Its recently launched range of white universal labels on a roll is the perfect addition to a variety of industries.

Ideal to use in printers that have a ribbon, as well as those that don’t, Kite’s range of uncoated direct thermal labels boast a permanent adhesion and are easy to load into suitable printers.

Industries labels are commonly used in are:

Supermarkets and food shops – for labelling food with the correct information such as the date, price, weight and so on.

Warehouse and logistics operations – they are an essential product in the process of tracking, barcoding, shipping, delivery instructions and much more.

Offices – for items being sent out in the post or simply for organisation, they are ideal for anything that requires labelling.

For more information on Kite Packaging’s products and services, visit the website.