Kite Packaging celebrate Employee Ownership Day

Kite Packaging is once again celebrating its Employee Ownership Day.

The company began life as a true start-up back in 2001 and have always lived by the philosophy “customer satisfaction matters so much more when you own the business”.

Employee ownership can take one of three forms and it may be a decision that is made when the company is founded, or further down the line.

Kite Packaging’s Chairman, Bruce McInnes – along with the founding partners – decided to create a company in which employees could share in wealth creation, and provide customers with a best-in-class service, driven by employee’s motivation to create success for the company and themselves.

The company are known as a ‘direct’ employee-owned business, meaning we, as employee partners, own the majority shares in Kite.

This gives us the advantage of making strategic decisions from the ‘front line’ and encourages us to help the business, our colleagues, our customers and our suppliers, creating a true partnership approach.

Kite wishes everyone who has supported the company and its philosophy a Happy Employee Ownership Day.