Kite Packaging launches multi-coloured void fill

Kite Packaging has extended its void fill range, offering a multi-coloured solution that’s ideal for those special packages.

Designed to provide users with an all-round protective solution, void fill is extremely durable and the chips are designed to mould around products offering instant protection.

Aesthetically pleasing, EcoFlo multi-coloured void fill offers the exact same benefits as standard loose fill but is multi-coloured and increasingly popular within the gift industry. This makes it ideal for customers wanting a professional eye-catching solution.

The new solution is available via the company’s B2B ecommerce website.