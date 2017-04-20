Kite Packaging Group launch 2017 charity donation programme

After introducing its new philanthropy programme across all of its regional branches in 2015, Kite Packaging will once again make donations to seven UK charities, totalling £7,000.

With seven sites located across the UK, Kite employees from each branch were given the opportunity to nominate a charity to become their ‘Charity of the Year’ as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Kite Packaging are passionate about the charity programme and as an employee owned company all Kite employees are central to the nomination process.

The most nominated charity within each branch will be presented with a cheque for £1,000, the chosen charities include, Alzheimer’s Society, Acorns, Cots for Tots, Helen & Douglas House, Naomi House and Jacksplace, Forget Me Not Child and The Lullaby Trust.

Each branch plans to continue fundraising for their chosen charity throughout the year, with internal fundraising activities and individual support from employees. The programme is part of Kite’s wider CSR agenda, which includes compliance with ISO 14001:2004 environmental commitments, and implementation of a Code of Ethics for the company and its preferred suppliers.

