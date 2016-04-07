Kite Packaging awarded BRC accreditation

Employee owned Packaging Group, Kite Packaging has been awarded BRC Storage and Distribution accreditation.

Kite Packaging was founded in 2001 as a true Employee-owned business and has worked by the motto, “Customer satisfaction matters so much more when you own the business.” Throughout its 15 year history the Group has seen significant growth with a regional branch network across the UK, in the Midlands, Rotherham, Swindon, Harlow, Sittingbourne and Portsmouth, an Environmental Compliance business and a leading ecommerce offering.

The BRC (British Retail Consortium) accreditation is a global standard, providing an essential certification link between the range of BRC manufacturing standards and the end user, the retailer and the food service company. The standard promotes continuous improvement in operating practices and is designed to ensure best practice in handling storage and distribution of products.

The criteria for this accreditation required Kite to identify hazards that could take place and then take necessary measurements to meet the audit criteria by becoming free from chemical, biological and physical contamination. Completion of the recent audit led to Kite successfully receiving the full BRC Storage and Distribution accreditation.

For Kite and its customers this opens up a range of benefits. The storage and distribution accreditation gives confidence in Kites storage and handling processes and supply chain management, and is accepted as part of supplier’s approval process. Existing customers who require BRC certification of their suppliers no longer have to carry out an individual audit on Kite. The objective of the standard is to ensure that the quality and safety of products during the storage and distribution are maintained, therefore customer confidence is upheld through audit and certification.

Kite demonstrates their on-going commitment to improving the service they provide by focusing on standards. Kite holds the ISO 9001:2008, ISO 140001:2004 and now the BRC Storage and Distribution accreditation, giving them the golden triangle of quality in their industry.

For more information on Kite packaging, visit www.kitepackaging.co.uk