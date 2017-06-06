Kite boost speed of sealing with new tape dispenser

Kite Packaging has launched a competitively priced tape dispenser, offering a lightweight and easy-to-use dispenser that increases the speed of sealing.

Efficiency within pack operations is vital to the smooth running of a business. As one of the UK’s leading packaging suppliers, Kite Packaging offer ranges to suit both low and high volume customers and are constantly finding new solutions to supply customers with high quality, low cost products.

Effective and efficient sealing of products to send out is vital, therefore Kite Packaging have extended their range of tape dispensers. The new lightweight, low cost tape dispenser is easy to use and increases the speed of sealing. It is to be used with a 48mm tape on a 75mm core.

Low cost yet sturdy, Kite’s Standard tape really does make light work of packaging and carton sealing, resulting in a professional finish.

